AirPods Case Compatible for Apple Airpods 2 and 1, PC Matte Clear Protective Case Hard Protector Cover Holder Supports Wireless Charging (Front LED.

COMPATIBLE: Designed for Apple Airpods 1 & 2. Fits perfectly with Wired and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. DESGIN: The design of the separation of the case cap and the case body, the open groove on the back ensures normal 90opening of the lid. Doesn't have to worry about them falling off. (Please refer to image 5 or video for installation and removal). PROTECTION: Made from PC matte hard case and TPU frame material combination, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops and scratches without adding any bulk. CHARGING: Transparent gray matte textured PC material hard casesupport wireless charging, front LED light for ear phones case is visible while being charged. SERVICE: Purchase with confidence! 1-year replacement service. NOTE: - AirPods and AirPods Charging Case are not included.