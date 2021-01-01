AirPods Case Cute Airpods Cartoon Case Accessories Kits Protective Silicone Cover and Skin for Apple Airpods Charging CaseAirpods StapsAirpods.

Compatibility: The cartoon case is specially designed for Apple AirPods with detachable Cute Ring. Super cute and fashionalble Protection: Great material to help you keep your Airpods case safe and free from scratches or any risk. Bottom charging port conveniently accesible without taking cover. Material: Our covers for Airpods case are carefully made in compliance with the highest quality standards using superior materials for precision mold and perfect fit. We specialize in covering the best of both worlds! Design and Protection. Portable: Make your favorite headphones cuter, easy to access and secure with our slim fit, smart design covers. NOTE: Airpods and Charging Kits Not include. Install: Effortless installation that will put a smile on your face when you see the result. The cartoon covers for AirPods case simply are the best accessories to help you keep them like brand new.