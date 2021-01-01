AirPods Case for Girls Women Premium Silicone Protective Case Cover Accessories Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 1Burgundy

Best Quality Guranteed. UPGRADECase fits perfectly with regular and wireless charging case for AirPods. Front LED for wireless charging case is visible. BUILT IN DUST CAPDust cap cover keeps the charging port clean while you enjoy the new wireless charging function of AirPods 2 (2019). PREMIUM SILICONEMade from premium silicone, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops and scratches without adding any bulk. ADDED CARABINER & HAND STRAPComes with metal carabiner and hand strap, make it convenient and secure to carry your AirPods around. WARM TIPSPlease note AirPods and AirPods Charging Case not included.30-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee and 1 Year Replacement Warranty).