AirPods Case, Protective Silicone Case Cover for AirPods (AirPods Strap Included) by Cellet - White

Keep your AirPods safe with the Cellet Protective Silicone Case Cover. Made of premium silicone, this case cover protects your AirPods from any scratches and impacts. Anti-slip grips on the side of the case are provided to prevent any accidental slips. Elastic strap allows you to hang your AirPods onto your keys, backpack or jeans. Equipped with a dustproof plug, you are able to charge your AirPods without having to remove the case. Simply pull open the dustproof plug and insert your charging cable. AirPods strap is included to prevent your earphones from getting lost or misplaced. Please note: AirPods or charging case are not included.