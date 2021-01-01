AirPods Pro Case Cover Shockproof Protective Soft TPU Clear Apple Air Pods 12 Cover Case Front LED Visible Headphone Case with Cute Fur Ball.

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusive Design: Adopt transparent two-color diamond cutting design, restore the original color of the fuselage and embellish the AirPods colorful, highlighting the unique personality and charm. High Transparency: The choice of Germany Bayer TPU environmental protection materials, soft meterial disassembly does not hurt the machine, anti-UV yellowing, not easy to yellow and durable. Shockproof & Scratchproof: Thickened 3mm collision design around, protects your AirPods against bumps, drops and scratches. No odor, non-slip, durable. Dot Inner Surface: The product uses dot pattern design, prevent the upper cover from coming off and can make the fuselage have a good heat dissipation effect. Anti-lost Carabiner: A cute and pretty Fur Ball key ring included as an accessory. You can take your headphones with you and use them at any time. It can also be a nice festival gift, birthday