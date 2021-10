PROTECTION: Grippy premium silicone prevents drops and protects against bumps and scratches. NOT BULKY: Slim design provides all-around protection without adding bulk. HINGELESS: Lid and body are separated. Allows case to open smoothly without the cover bunching. MAINTAINABLE: Silicone cover repels dust, fingerprints, oils, etc. Easily cleaned. Wireless Charging Compatible. Front LED Visible.1-Year Warranty. Available in a variety of colors. Great holiday stocking-stuffer!