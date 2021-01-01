Airpods Pro Case - Orange Glow

Glow-in-the-dark, antimicrobialPart of the Sugar High collection and a perfect match to the Orange Glow case. Easily find your Airpods in your bag or in the middle of the night. Our Orange Glow AirPods case provides protection against bumps and scrapes and is made with lightweight, antimicrobial material to protect against bacteria. Precision mold designs for perfect fit and easy installation. Includes a detachable gold snap hook for on-the-go. Available in Gen 1 / Gen 2 and AirPods Pro. AirPods are not included. HOW IT WORKS: - Place case under a bright light source (artificial or natural) for a minimum of 10 minutes (works best with direct sunlight)- Hold in dark environment and watch it glow- Glow effect and the amount of time it lasts varies depending on amount of exposure to light source