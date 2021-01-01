AirPods Pro Case Transparent AirPods Pro Case Cover for AirPods 3rd Gen 2019 TPU Protective Hingeless ScratchResistant 6 in 1 AirPods Accessories.

PREMIUM TPU MATERIAL- AirPods Pro Case Cover is made of durable, non-toxic, odorless high quality TPU, brings you a smooth and comfortable feel as well. The skin can 360 protects your AirPods Pro from shock, scratch, slip, dust and external impacts without adding additioanl bulk PERFECTLY FITS AirPods PRO - Independently designed shape precisely fit the AirPods Pro, ensuring the lid closes securely and completely. The separate design of the upper and lower casings ensures easy installation of the AirPods Pro case. At the same time, the inside of the lid has a adsorption effect so it will not fall off from the charging case during use CRYSTAL CLEAR AND LIGHTWIGHT - Crystal-clear exterior and lightweight design preserve the original beauty of the AirPods Pro case, ensuring that the charge indicator is visible while charging. We also have 6 different colors for you to choose, and also come with a unique storage box to meet your various needs