AirPods with Wireless Charging Case White Renewed

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your devices Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case