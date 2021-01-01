From stadt berlin & flughafen geschenkidee

Airport Berlin Brandenburg BER, City Berlin Plane Spotting T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The new Berlin Brandenburg airport has opened. This is to celebrate the new BERS airport and a memento of the time of the closing of the world-renowned Tegel airport in the city centre of Berlin. Also suitable as a gift for a tarpaulin spotter. Now as the new Berlin Brandenburg airport has opened its goals, Berlin Tegel must close forever. Get this keepsake of the best downtown airport in the world. Tegel was the living room of many Berlin women and Berliners Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com