Inflating is done in a single minute. - Mat is 200 x200cm allowing for most gymnastics and cheer skills. - Durable 1000-Denier double-wall fabric (Also known as Drop Stitch Fabric). - Easily portable from gym to gym. The Air Floor is so light and small it will easily fit on the back seat of your car. - Set up in your living room, back yard, at the beach, anywhere.