This Ajo wine road design with dubbe glass is for all Palatines who love the Palatine and their celebrations. If you like to drink a Riesling or white autumn in your double glass, then this outfit fits perfectly with you as a palz lover. You will like this product and enjoy it at the festivals in your region, be it Hessen, the Mosel or New City of your wine spritzer. Being Palatine is associated with passion, kindness and sociality. More designs can be found under Pfalzpower Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem