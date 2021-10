Akol's collection of sleek manicure sets are great for home use, but designed to travel. These TSA-approved kits help keep you well-groomed wherever you happen to be. Includes — Eyebrow Scissors — Nail Clipper — Slanted Edge Nail Clipper — Nail File — Tweezer — Pedicure Blade Side Head — Pedicure Blade Flat Head — Dead Skin Fork — Pimple Needle — Ear Pick | Akol Care (Breza) Akol 10 Piece Manicure Set in Black