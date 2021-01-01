The vast power of the Akula claims notoriety. This professional Swiss made master is armed with impenetrable casing and a shock resistance of 28.8000vph. The Akula forged its mighty way forward loaded with the capacity and looks to fully submerge into the depths and caverns of time. Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hattori caliber PC32 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 58 mm. Cvase thickness: 15.5 mm. Band width: 32 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Akula Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Akula Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch 34728.