ALAN WATTS THE PAST AND THE FUTURE ARE ILLUSIONS Premium T-Shirt

ALAN WATTS THE PAST AND THE FUTURE ARE ILLUSIONS A perfect gift for men, women, mom, dad, a boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa or anyone! Great for holidays, birthdays, or any day! ALAN WATTS THE PAST AND THE FUTURE ARE ILLUSIONS "The past and the future are real illusions...they exist in the present, which is what there is, and all there is." Such wisdom from philosopher, poet, intellectual and gifted writer and speaker, Alan Watts. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.