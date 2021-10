Camila Coelho Alanza One Piece in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Camila Coelho Alanza One Piece in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Adjustable shoulder straps. Front keyhole. Silver-tone ring accents. Ribbed jersey fabric with sheen finish. COEL-WX72. CCX92 S21.