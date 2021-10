Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless mobile charger on top of clock, simply drop and charge, nothing to plug in. Also includes a USB port for additional mobile, tablet etc charging (2.1a 5V) Bluetooth 5.0 technology for easy pairing & hands free calling Automatically sets itself to the correct year, Month, date, day and time as soon as you plug it in and after every power interruption Button cell battery (included) maintains time & Alarm settings