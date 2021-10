Patricia Nash Alatri Everyday Bag. The Alatri Everyday Bag will become your new favorite daily carry. The Alatri features an extra-long, adjustable nylon web crossbody strap that makes the Alatri comfortable and easy to carry and exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. Large enough to hold everything you need without weighing you down, the Alatri Everyday Bag is an elegant and simple choice if you're looking for a new daily bag.