A rocker sole that helps promote a natural stride grounds this comfy sandal featuring bungee cording and adjustable hook-and-loop straps to perfect the fit. An All Terra(TM) sole with clear insets offers superior traction regardless of conditions. 1 1/2" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) Adjustable hook-and-loop straps Removable Relax Foam cushioned insole All Terra traction sole Leather and textile upper/leather lining/rubber sole Imported Women's