Nookie Alchemy Crop Top in Metallic Bronze. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Nookie Alchemy Crop Top in Metallic Bronze. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 55% poly 45% metallicLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in Australia. Hand wash. Exposed back zipper closure. Crisscross bodice with front cut-out. Shimmering metallic crinkle-knit fabric. Item not sold as set. NKIE-WS59. NMA2111. Nookie's design aesthetic truly honors the female form with their signature Nookie fit being at the core of each concept. At the heart of every collection is the desire to create incredibly flattering silhouettes that complement and pay tribute to a woman's figure.