One of the first things Tom Dixon notices upon entering a home is its scent, which is why he believes it's important to fill yours with a pleasant aroma. This 'Alchemy' candle opens with smoky Gunpowder notes followed by a heart of spicy Black Pepper before rounding out to musky suede, earthy Cyprus and Guaiac Wood. It's housed in a hand-spun brass vessel with a matte-black finish and Udaipur marble lid.