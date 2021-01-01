Camp Chef Alder Premium Hardwood Pellets 20 lbs., ash

Enjoy a delicious, delicate taste with the Camp Chef® Alder Premium Hardwood Pellets. Made with 100% natural, virgin hardwood, these pellets burn hot and very dry for easier temperature control during cooking with less ash. The Alder blend is great for your favorite meats and wild game as well as pizza and baked goods. FEATURES: Natural food grade pellets for use with pellet grills and smokers Unique, pure virgin hardwood make delivers a consistent cook Adds a mild, sweet aroma with a delicate flavor Pairs well with fish, beef, poultry, lamb, wild game and most other meats Great for pizza or baked goods 20 lb. bag Made with 100% natural, virgin hardwood; no fillers Made from premium hardwood No added oils, harmful chemicals or binders Ultra-low moisture content for a very dry, hot burn Hotter burning pellets help maintain temperature while eliminating unwanted ash and over burning Made in the USA Model: PLAL