Isabel Marant Aldine Sandal in Fuchsia Lizard embossed metallic leather upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch kitten heel. Wrap around ankle strap with tie closure. Bow detail on front. ISAB-WZ390. 21ESD0764-21E008. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.