Our most-wanted ALEENA sandal silhouette now comes in the form of the quintessential summer essential - the wedge. Introducing the ALEENA 50 WEDGE a fresh take on our signature minimalist double-strap design. Elevated by an easy-to-wear 50-mm wedge this sleek square-toe is designed for style and comfort around the clock. Stuart Weitzman Aleena 50 Wedges, White Patent Leather, Size: 4.5 Medium