MAJORELLE Alejandra Top in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Alejandra Top in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Hidden side zip closure. Knot detail at chest. Fil coupe detail throughout. Elastic cuffs. MALR-WS637. ACS1196 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.