The Upside - The Upside's activewear is just as well suited to laid-back days as it is for pre and post-workouts, such as these rose-beige Alena track pants, which are dip-dyed by hand to a tonal gradient. They're crafted from soft cotton terry jersey to a high-rise silhouette, with slim legs that have slip pockets and elasticated cuffs for an ergonomic finish.