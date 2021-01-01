L'Academie Alenna Skirt in Chocolate. - size XS (also in S, M, L) L'Academie Alenna Skirt in Chocolate. - size XS (also in S, M, L) 53% nylon 35% rayon 12% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Elasticized waistband with faux front button closure. Side seam slits. Midweight rib knit fabricItem not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 16.5 and to longest hem approx 28.25 in length. LCDE-WQ88. ACQ191 U21. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.