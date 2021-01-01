Alex And Ani Charity "Sweet Treats" Expandable Bangle

Summer is even sweeter with today's release of the new Alex and Ani "Sweet Treats" Charity By Design bangle. The meaning of this bangle as per the attached card is happy, nostalgic and cherished. The ice cream cone exudes blissful energy in connection to shared moments with loved ones. It is a carefree symbol of the simple enjoyment found in savoring a decadent treat. The Sweet Treats Charm is encouragement to fill your days with joyful moments and to celebrate life's goodness before it melts away. proceeds received by Alex and Ani from selling the Sweet Treats Bangle, with a minimum donation of $25,000, will be donated to Give Kids The World, a 70-acre, non-profit resort in Central Florida that creates magical memories for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.