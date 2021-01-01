Alex And Ani "Hand Of Fatima" Expandable Chain Necklace

The Hand of Fatima is an ancient talisman that symbolizes feminine power. The hand is worn as a defense against negative energy as it deflects the gaze of the evil eye away from the wearer. Believed to channel the forces of good, embrace the energy of the Hand of Fatima Charm that promotes healing and fosters miracles. Each charm hangs from Alex and Ani's patented Expandable Chain Necklace. The olive green backround beautifully complements the silver. Chain adjustable from 15-32" in length, able to put on over head.