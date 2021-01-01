EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Alex Deconstructed Stripe Jean Shorts Women's

Approx. Model Measurements: Height: 5"10", Waist: 26", Bust: 33", Hips: 36"Model is wearing a size 4Approx. inseam: 5"Relaxed fitZip fly; button closureFront pockets; open back pocketDistressed and patch-like detailingWhiskering at frontBelt loops; cuffed hemDance-Worthy Detail: A vintage vibe accented with floral patches take these denim shorts beyond your basic blues.Good for you and the planet! This item contains REPREVE®, polyester fiber made from recycled plastic.58% Cotton/21% REPREVE® Polyester/20% Rayon/1% SpandexMachine washableImportedEV1 From Ellen DeGeneres Floral Patch Denim Shorts for WomenThis inclusive brand from Ellen DeGeneres was literally made to “put a smile on everyone’s face!” Not only is everything affordable, but it’s all comfortable, too. These are clothes that let you feel good in your own skin.