A waterproof finish makes this lace-up boot an easy choice for wintry days, while a cushioned footbed and flexible sole keep you comfy whether it's wet or dry. Waterproof: protects against rain, puddles and slush to keep feet dry in wet conditions Lace-up style; side zip closure Removable, cushioned insole with arch support Blu Soft comfort technology uses gel cushioning to absorb shock with every step Leather upper/textile and leather