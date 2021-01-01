PQ Alex One Piece in Dark Green. - size M (also in S) PQ Alex One Piece in Dark Green. - size M (also in S) Self: 78% polyamide 22% elastaneLining: 84% polyamide 16% elastane. Hand wash cold. Crossover front. Halterneck styling. Waist tie accent. Made in Colombia. PILY-WX554. TIG-563P. PQ Swim is a cabana chic swim and resort wear line inspired by women who want to feel confident in what they wear. PQ encompasses everything a woman needs for a stylish getaway from sun up to sun down, offering supportive fits and flattering cuts. The alluring designs are inspired by life's travels... always within reach of an exotic beach and the sun's glowing heat. Just like you, PQ cares to help preserve the future of our planet. As a company, they are focused on using an environmentally-friendly process and believe the water is our home - and that we need to be part of the solution for our oceans.