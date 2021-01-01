retrofete Alexa Dress in Metallic Gold 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Unlined. Mesh knit fabric with sequin embellished detail throughout. Cut-out V back with tie closure. Side slit detail. Stretch fit. RTFF-WD198. SS21-3538. About the designer: Inspired by the decadence of the disco-era, retrofete channels the after hours of 1960s and ‘70s glam to dress the ultimate party girl. Co-founders and designers Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin brilliantly masters the art of sophisticated glamour using signature shimmery lit sequin fabrics and antique lace in seductively draped silhouettes for a coveted collection of elevated party-ready attire.