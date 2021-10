Burberry Ladies Boots. SKU: 4056286. Color: Black. Burberry Alexandra Ladies Quilted Leather Ankle Boots. Crafted from quilted leather, these boots features a trench coat-inspired belt detailing at the ankle, punctuated with polished metal eyelets, pointed toe, side zip closure and a stiletto heel with 10.5cm/4.1 height. Made in Italy. Please visit the brand website for sizing information.