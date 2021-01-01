Baum und Pferdgarten Alexine Plaid Midi Dress

Made from plaid organic cotton, this tiered dress with slightly puffed sleeves and a loose fit references the Americana trend. Pair it with heels or stitched Western boots. Roundneck Three-quarter sleeves Button front Organic cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 48.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 510 (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Baum Und Pferdgarten > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Baum und Pferdgarten. Color: Cream Navy Brown. Size: 12.