This fun maths motif is a great work wear for any maths teacher professor. Whether Algebra equations or geometry, this saying stands for every maths teacher and mathematician. Fun for graduation math study. This funny maths teacher gift motif is a fun birthday or graduation gift for maths teachers or maths professor. Great gift idea, birthday gift for high school, university or college. Ideal for women and men. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem