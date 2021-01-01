Algiz runes protection symbol viking circle nordic celtic T-Shirt

Rune Algiz for northmen and friends of nordic mythology, viking symbols and Celtic knots, middle ages, runes, amulet, protection symbol, Odin, Thor, Loki, Asgard, Valhalla, Paganism, Wicca, Celts, Valknut, Triquetra, Vegvisir, Yggdrasil, Thor's Hammer. Gift idea for boyfriend, girlfriend, friend, family, band, team, birthday, Christmas, party, rock, heavy metal, folk, concert, music, festival, gothic, tribal, tattoo, norse, pagan, magic, occult, gothic, sign, characters, lucky charm, special occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem