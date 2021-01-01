ALGOL 68 Programming Language - Veteran Programmer Design Premium T-Shirt

ALGOL 68 (Algorithmic Language 1968) is an imperative computer programming language with lasting contributions to the field of computer science that live on in languages it influenced like C, C++ and Python. A design with the text "ALGOL 68" in a green college style font for coders, programmers, software developers who write code in ALGOL. Show that you are a true programming veteran at work, tech conferences and all events were coding geeks & nerds meet. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.