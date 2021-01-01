The Bandolino Alice is the perfect feminine two piece heeled sandal. With a feminie bow on the top of the dress sandal this adds the perfect amount of flat. Peep toe with slip on closure. Comfort sockliner molds to your foot with padding in the heel for ultimate cushioning at heel-strike. Ankle strap for secure fit. Textile upper. Man-made lining, insole, and sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.