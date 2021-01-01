From bookishtimes

Alice In Wonderland Book Lover Floral Pattern Design Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This is the perfect tee for bookworms, readers, bookish people, nerds, fangirl and book-lovers you know that has a classy style. If you like kicking back cozily with your favorite book & hot beverage, then this phone case is for you! To spread the joy of reading, this store transforms literary classics and favorite book quotes into BOOKISH merchandise & apparels, so you can have your favorite stories with you at all TIMES. Add a little fun in your life with this bookish phone case! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com