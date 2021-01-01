Alice In Wonderland Book Lover Floral Pattern Design Tote Bag

This is the perfect tee for bookworms, readers, bookish people, nerds, fangirl and book-lovers you know that has a classy style. If you like kicking back cozily with your favorite book & hot beverage, then this phone case is for you! To spread the joy of reading, this store transforms literary classics and favorite book quotes into BOOKISH merchandise & apparels, so you can have your favorite stories with you at all TIMES. Add a little fun in your life with this bookish phone case! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.