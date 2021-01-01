Burberry Medium Alice TB Leather Shoulder Bag

Evoking a timeless allure, this structured shoulder bag in rich leather is adorned with Burberry's monogram hardware. Top flap with clasp closure Exterior back zip pocket Silvertone hardware Two interior open compartments Interior zip compartment Interior slip pocket Lining: Leather Leather Made in Italy SIZE Adjustable removable shoulder strap, 10.25"-13.5" drop 11"W x 10.25"H x 4.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Handbags - Burberry Handbags > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Red.