Zac Zac Posen Alice Work Tote Bag in Black. Zac Zac Posen Alice Work Tote Bag in Black. Leather exterior with suede interior. Made in Vietnam. Top zipper closure. Large outside slip pocket with foiled logo. Gold-tone hardware and feet. Adjustable shoulder straps. Measures approx 13 W x 10 H x 4 DShoulder strap drop measures approx 9 in length. ZZAC-WY190. ZP6921. ZAC Zac Posen features all of the elements esteemed designer, Zac Posen is celebrated for perfect cuts, detail and sartorial beauty but is ideal for everyday wear. With this line Zac Posen almost effortlessly manipulates textiles and fabrics, plays with architecture and silhouettes and designs pieces that quickly turn into wardrobe staples. From bags, clutches and wallets accented with calf hair to richly designed ready-to-wear dresses, Posen has crafted a dazzling and approachable collection for the fashion forward.