Lovers + Friends Alicia Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in XXS, XS, M, L) Lovers + Friends Alicia Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in XXS, XS, M, L) 100% viscose. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Wrap-on styling. Ruffle hem with pom pom details. Semi-sheer lightweight crepe. Skirt measures approx 15.5 in length. LOVF-WQ531. LFQ327 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.