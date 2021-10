*Cow suede leather and felted wool upper treated with NeverWet® technology *6" ankle-high shaft with 9" adjustable circumference *Grommet trim details at toe back heel and on accent instep strap *Lace-up front closure with metal eyelets round 2-tone laces and speed hooks at top collar *Wool blend lining *Removable comfort sheepskin footbed *Lightweight blown rubber outsole *1-1/2" heel *Available in whole sizes only half sizes please order the next size up