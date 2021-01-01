Alien Autopsy Funny Alien I Woke Up Like This Premium T-Shirt

Not a morning person? Feel like death in the morning before coffee? Let the world know your love for aliens and UFOs with this funny extraterrestrial graphic! It's alien abduction in reverse! Only hard core alien enthusiasts will get it! Perfect for Birthdays, Christmas, or any present giving occasion for a men, women, and even kids that love funny weird stuff! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.