Manduka supports and stabilizes your next session with the AligN Yoga Stretch Strap. Strong, durable cotton webbing with adjustable buckle for Secure, slip-free support for stretching, yoga, pilates and general fitness. Lightweight and eco-friendly design. Made from a strong, durable, unbleached cotton with non-AZO dyes. Based on the original design of BKS lyengar. Zinc-alloy Buckle and improved middle-bar design holds securely and eliminates slipping Hand wash, hang to dry. Imported.