Alina Skinny Ankle Jeans - Camille - 16 - Also in: 18

Classic jeans with a twist. NYDJ\'s Alina Legging Ankle Jeans are the jeans of your dreams with some ankle-skimming style. Made from Sure Stretch® denim, these skinnies offer incredibly comfortable stretch that bounces back wear after wear, thanks to a high-performance fabric that helps them retain their shape. Our exclusive Lift Tuck® Technology flattens your front, using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design, for an ultra-flattering fit that completes any outfit. Dress them up or dress them down-the slim, ankle-length fit adds an easy edge to your look. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.