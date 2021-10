Classic jeans with a twist. NYDJ\'s Alina Legging Ankle Jeans with Side Slits are the jeans of your dreams with some ankle-skimming style. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Dress them up or dress them down-the slim, ankle-length fit adds an easy edge to your look. Features classic five-pocket styling, side slits at the hem, zip fly and button closure.