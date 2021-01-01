Nature's Way Alive! Vitamin C Supplement, Made with Organic Fruit, 120 Vegetarian Capsules

Vitamin C in fruit is naturally part of a total complex that includes ascorbic acid, bioflavonoids and other co-factors that aid absorption Alive! Fruit Source Vitamin C is complete Vitamin C just as Mother Nature grows it. Unlike other dietary supplements that use isolated ascorbic acid or cultured bacteria as their sources of vitamin C, Alive! Fruit Source Vitamin C derives its entire vitamin C content from four of Mother Nature’s most potent organic fruit sources: Organic Acerola, Organic Kiwi, Organic Amla, and Organic Lycium (Goji).