With a strappy open-toe design and platform heel, the Steve Madden Aliyah Sandal adds a stylish finish to any ensemble! Fabric upper and lining with cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.